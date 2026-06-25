Marana’s Dine & Discover Program Returns for Summer 2026

Discover Marana, in partnership with the Marana Chamber of Commerce, has brought back Dine & Discover for summer 2026.

The campaign encourages residents and visitors to support local restaurants, cafés, breweries and eateries from June through August, with participants earning custom Marana merchandise after visiting four local dining businesses.

The biggest update this year is the addition of a digital Dine & Discover Challenge Card, making it easier for people to participate, explore local businesses and track their summer dining stops. A printed card is still available, but the digital option gives the program a more accessible and visitor-friendly tool while supporting local restaurants during the slower summer season.

More information is available here:

https://www.discovermarana.org/blog/maranas-dine-discover/

Photo courtesy Marana Chamber of Commerce