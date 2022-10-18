MacKenzie Scott Invests $1.4 Million in Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona

Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona has announced a $1.4 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. This generous gift is a part of an $84.5 million donation awarded to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 local councils.

Each of the 29 local councils were vetted by Scott’s philanthropy team who dedicated 40 hours of research per council to determine who would receive a portion of the gift.



Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona is honored and humbled to be one of the councils to receive these incredible funds and to have its work recognized by this powerful philanthropist. Her gift allows the organization to elevate and accelerate its work of fueling the female leadership pipeline. The council hopes this gift attracts the attention of others to invest in girls to change the world.



The organization is celebrating not only the recognition received through this gift, but all those who made its selection possible including the volunteers, staff and donors who believe in a girl-led movement. Investment in this organization enables impactful work at GSSOAZ, garnering funding from one of the country’s premier philanthropists.



Scott’s generous gift will expand upon the work the council is already doing to support the communities’ girls including: