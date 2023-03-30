Larsen Baker Signs First Lease at Sol Block

Larsen Baker has announced that Quisty’s Gourmet Salads and Sandwiches has pre-leased 1,332 square feet at its Sol Block project on Broadway east of Tucson Blvd.

Quisty’s owner and operator is the same operator of Jimmy’s Pita & Poke. Quisty’s will be their third location in Tucson and will offer gourmet salads and sandwiches. It plans to open this fall.

Isaac Figueroa with Larsen Baker represented the landlord, Frank Arrotta with Tucson Realty and Trust represented the tenant.