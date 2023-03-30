Larsen Baker Signs First Lease at Sol Block

BizTUCSONMarch 30, 2023
Less than a minute

Larsen Baker has announced that Quisty’s Gourmet Salads and Sandwiches has pre-leased 1,332 square feet at its Sol Block project on Broadway east of Tucson Blvd. 

Quisty’s owner and operator is the same operator of Jimmy’s Pita & Poke. Quisty’s will be their third location in Tucson and will offer gourmet salads and sandwiches. It plans to open this fall.

Isaac Figueroa with Larsen Baker represented the landlord, Frank Arrotta with Tucson Realty and Trust represented the tenant.

BizTUCSONMarch 30, 2023
Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Northmarq Secures $44.9 million in Construction Financing for Amavida in Marana

March 29, 2023

CBRE Arranges Lease to New Operator of Sweet Tomatoes at Former Tucson Location

March 9, 2023

CBRE Arranges $38.6 Million Construction Financing for Tucson Multifamily Property

February 21, 2023

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Report Continued High Investment Activity in Central Tucson

December 29, 2022
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button