Larsen Baker Signs Another Local Retailer Sunny Days Gifts to Sol Bloc
Larsen Baker has announced its newest lease at the Rio Nuevo Sunshine Mile redevelopment project. Retro Trek, dba Sunny Days Gifts, Décor & More, leased 1,100 square feet. The space will be used as a retail shop, selling gifts, art, posters and other retail offerings. Sunny Days is a local retailer.
There is now one 1,600 square-foot space left at the Sol Bloc project.
Isaac Figueroa, CCIM, SIOR, with Larsen Baker represented the Landlord and handled the transaction.