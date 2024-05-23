Jim Click Named 2024 El Tour De Tucson Dedication Recipient

By Steve Rivera

Cycling has been in Jim Click’s life for nearly 50 years, going from a runner to a cyclist in the mid-1970s to today. He still rides and has had an impact on the Tucson community and beyond all these years.

It’s a reason why Perimeter Bicycling and El Tour de Tucson have named him the 2024 Dedication Recipient for this year’s ride on Nov. 23.

“I’m honored,” said Click, one of Tucson’s most-visible people in as much as he does so much for the community. “El Tour has been able to raise so much money for local and national charities and has done a great job of giving back. El Tour has taken it to a whole other level. It’s been very successful.”

Last year, more than 9,000 cyclists rode in El Tour and helped raise nearly $6 million, bringing its overall money raised to nearly $121 million in 40 years.

That too impressed Mr. Click, given his generosity when it comes to philanthropy throughout the city and beyond. Mr. Click has been a been advocate for adaptive sports athletes through the years, including the University of Arizona’s Adaptive Athletics program as well as the Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports program (an El Tour nonprofit) behind Mia Hansen.

“They have done a wonderful job, bringing the adaptive cycling team on board. They are amazing,” he said. “Mia has done a fantastic job with it.”

He praised Tucson for becoming one of the go-to destinations for professional cyclists where they come and train.

“It’s helped tremendously with the economic impact,” he said.

He added: “What the race has done for the community and the millions of dollars it’s raised is phenomenal. I’m glad to be a small part of it.”

Actually, a big part of it, especially when it comes to El Tour’s Bikes for Change Program, one that has given more than 3,500 bicycles to under-served children throughout southern Arizona and beyond. It’s a catalyst for helping the Boys & Girls Club of Tucson, one of the organizations near and dear to him.

“It was an easy selection to name Jim our Dedication Recipient,” said TJ Juskiewicz, El Tour’s Executive Director. “He’s done so much for cycling and youth programs through the years and continues to do so through various programs.”