Involta Receives Prestigious MSP Award

Involta, a Carlyle portfolio company and prominent national provider of colocation, cloud and connectivity infrastructure and services, has announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Involta to its Managed Service Provider 500 list in the MSP Elite 150 category for 2024.

The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment.

Involta operates a 38,000-plus, square-foot facility in Tucson that provides secure data storage. It announced just last year it will be expanding its presence here to meet enterprise demand.

“In the dynamic landscape of today’s market, it’s imperative for organizations to seamlessly incorporate cutting-edge technologies and strategies to maintain competitiveness, drive business objectives, and foster innovation,” said Brett Lindsey, CEO of Involta. “Our team is committed to delivering precisely that, and this recognition underscores its unparalleled commitment to our partners and clients. We extend our gratitude to CRN for honoring us with this prestigious acknowledgment.”

The MSP 500 list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. These service providers not only enable businesses to harness complex technologies but also contribute to maintaining a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources. By categorizing MSPs based on their business models and areas of expertise, the list helps end-users find the right partners to meet their specific needs and challenges in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. content and executive Editor of CRN, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales. “Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success.”

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.