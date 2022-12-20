HTG Molecular Diagnostics in Numerous Abstracts at 2022 Scientific Meetings

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling and advanced medicinal chemistry technology, was featured in at least eight scientific abstracts featuring HTG’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq™ technology, presented at the 45th Annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium and at the 64th Annual American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.

Several of the company’s key biopharma customers and scientific collaborators from the United States, Europe and China presented scientific abstracts highlighting the unique features, benefits and results that they have been able to obtain by using the HTG EdgeSeq gene expression profiling technology for their studies. Prominent among the research being presented is the HTG Transcriptome Panel , released for commercial use in August 2021. The HTP enables the capture of comprehensive and reliable human transcriptome data using a fraction of the sample typically required by other GEP methods.

There were at least three poster presentations at SABCS 2022, held in San Antonio from Dec. 6-10, including:

PD-17-05 – Development and Validation of a Composite Biomarker Predictive of Palbociclib + Endocrine Treatment Benefit in Early Breast Cancer: PENELOPE-B and PALLAS Trials. First author Dr. Sibylle Loibl from GBG Forschungs GmbH

PD17-06 – Immunohistochemical Markers and Determinants of Clinical Response in the Penelope-B Trial. First author Dr. Erik Knudsen from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

P3-05-09 – vLAG3+ Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Predict Outcome in Treatment Naïve Triple Negative Breast Carcinoma. First author Dr. Shikha Bose from Cedars Sinai Medical Center

During the ASH Meeting, held in New Orleans, from Dec. 10-13, at least five abstracts featured the company’s technology, including:

1529 – Biomarker Analysis of Zanubrutinib and Tislelizumab Combination Therapy in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Malignancies. Presented by Jiaoyan Lyu from BeiGene

2874 – Deep Peripheral T Cell Immune-Profiling in Relapsed/Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma: Evaluation of Baseline Samples from the Epcoritamab Epcore NHL-1 Trial. Presented by Dr. Jordan Blum from Genmab

2859 – Transcriptomic Comparison of Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas in Relapsed/Refractory Versus Newly Diagnosed Patients Using Single FFPE Slides. Presented by Dr. Omar Jabado from Genmab

4144 – Bone Marrow Fibrosis Is Associated with Non-Response to CD19 CAR-T Therapy. Presented by Joshua Anil from Perelman School of Medicine

4265 – Durable Responses from Acalabrutinib in Combination with Rituximab, Cyclophosphamide, Doxorubicin, Vincristine and Prednisolone (R-CHOP) As First Line Therapy for Patients with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL): The Accept Phase Ib/II Single Arm Study. Presented by Dr. Andrew J. Davies from Southampton Cancer Research UK Centre.

“The abstracts being presented at these conferences reflect the important research being conducted by our customers and collaborators,” said Byron Lawson, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer at HTG. “Despite the steady progress in treatment efficacy throughout the industry, it remains clear that the use of precision medicine enabled by GEP is critically needed to make further, meaningful reductions in cancer driven morbidity and mortality. As precious clinical tumor samples continue to get smaller and smaller, with more testing demands from clinicians, HTG’s tissue sparing solutions offer unparalleled capability to support cutting edge research efforts utilizing transcriptome-enabled precision medicine.”