GUEST COLUMN: Small Businesses Thrive with Digital Innovation

By Stephanie Healy

Southern Arizona Market VP, Cox

Small Business Week, which is May 4-10, is the perfect opportunity to highlight how small businesses across Southern Arizona are embracing digital innovation to overcome technical challenges and grow in the competitive marketplace.

Whether it’s a local restaurant adopting online ordering or a professional office moving operations to cloud-based collaboration platforms, technology is no longer just about keeping things running, it’s propelling businesses forward.

Meeting Core Needs with Connectivity and Security:Small businesses in Tucson repeatedly emphasize how critical constant connectivity is for point-of-sale transactions, cloud-based applications, and virtual meetings. They increasingly request cellular backups or “internet failover” solutions to ensure seamless operations if their primary internet connection falters.

Cybersecurity is equally important as small business owners are keenly aware that proactive protection against breaches is far less costly than responding to one afterward. Managed IT services can provide continuous monitoring and rapid response capabilities to detect and neutralize threats before they escalate.

Eyeing New Tech and the Future:Emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, spark considerable curiosity among Tucson entrepreneurs. Many businesses are exploring AI-powered tools like customer service chatbots and analytics software designed to improve efficiency. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, nearly 80% of small business owners nationally are already using AI or considering adopting it this year—a trend mirrored in our community.

Tech as a Growth Driver: Looking ahead, local entrepreneurs see technology as essential for driving growth. Cloud computing, data analytics, and advanced digital marketing platforms top their lists as tools that can dramatically enhance efficiency and customer reach. Today, technology levels the playing field: a small Tucson retailer can leverage e-commerce to attract global customers, and local manufacturers can use Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to streamline production just like Fortune 500 companies.

What’s Next? When asked what they’d upgrade immediately, Tucson’s small business leaders consistently identified two priorities: strengthening network infrastructure and enhancing cybersecurity. Next-generation firewalls, robust data backups, and cyber-awareness training programs are high on their wish lists. Nationally, 42% of small business owners now outsource their IT, with more than 70% planning to increase spending on managed IT services. Similarly, 33% of small business owners invested in AI in 2023, and 53% planned increased investments for 2024.

While new digital innovation is exciting, small business owners tell me simplicity and reliability are what they care about the most. They often say, “I just want it to work.” Imagine gig-speed internet that never falters, seamless Wi-Fi coverage, automatically updated software, and comprehensive cybersecurity—all managed effortlessly in the background. This vision isn’t far-fetched as companies like Cox Business are committed to delivering dependable networks, robust backups, and managed IT services, enhancing operations and efficiencies for local businesses. Continued investment in connectivity, security, and emerging technology not only supports small business growth but will also drive Tucson’s economic growth.