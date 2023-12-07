Greater Tucson Leadership Announces 2023 Community Impact Award Honorees

Greater Tucson Leadership has announced the honorees for the 2023 Community Impact Awards (Man and Woman of the Year, Founders, and GTL Alumni Excellence).

This year marks the 71st anniversary of the awards program. The honorees will be celebrated at our annual event on Friday, Mar. 22, 2024, at Casino Del Sol Resort.



The Tucson Man and Woman of the Year awards are presented to those who have distinguished themselves for active support of community projects that demonstrated excellence in leadership and are a source of positive influence and inspiration for others. Woman of the Year: Desha Bymers-Davis, 100+ Women Who Care Tucson. Man of the Year: Dominic Ortega, Retired Allstate.



The Founders Award, established in 1985, is a lifetime achievement recognition honoring an individual who has demonstrated significant long-term community involvement and accomplishments and who has helped to shape the community in a positive manner with merit and dedication. Founders Award: Jana Westerbeke, Gadabout SalonSpas.



The GTL Alumni Excellence Award was established in 2017 and recognizes an alum of the GTL program who is positively impacting the Tucson community by actively utilizing the leadership skills learned during their time in the GTL program. GTL Alumni of Excellence: Elizabeth Slater, Youth on Their Own.



These four recipients are being honored for outstanding leadership, distinguished contributions, and dedication to improving the quality of life in our community. Their surprise reveals earlier this week, sponsored by Flower Shop on 4th Avenue, set the stage for this grand celebration. Thank you to the event sponsors: BizTucson, the Thomas R. Brown Foundation and the Pima Foundation.



A selection committee comprised of sixteen community leaders representing business, government, non-profit, and higher education made the award selections.