Granite Announces Phase 1 of $425 Million Mosaic Quarter Development

Granite has been awarded the civil scope of work for Phase 1 of the Mosaic Quarter project, an approximately $27 million subcontract for general contractor Hensel Phelps.

Mosaic Quarter is the heralded sports and entertainment-focused lifestyle center that will serve as a destination point for residents and visitors. It features state-of-the-art venues for entertainment, recreational and collegiate sports, including ice hockey, basketball, soccer, and much more.

The project is situated near South Kino Parkway and I-10 and is being developed, funded, and operated by Mosaic Quarter Development. The award is included in Granite’s fourth-quarter CAP.

This keystone project supports the City of Tucson, Pima County, and Southern Arizona and continues Granite’s history of building successful projects with Hensel Phelps.

“Since March of 2023, our Arizona Region has provided Hensel Phelps with design-assist services and cost model development essential to the civil site work package,” said Derek Betts, Granite VP of regional operations. “With design complete and construction agreements in place, the team is excited to finally begin construction of this marquee project for the community.”

Granite’s nearby Swan Plant will be supplying the following materials:

32,000 tons of aggregate base for roadway, parking lots, and building base.

14,000 tons of sand for utility bedding, shading, and backfill.

20,000 tons of asphalt for roadways and parking lots.

Granite’s Phase 1 work began in early November and is expected to be completed in August 2026.