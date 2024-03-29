Ascent Aviation Services Breaks Ground at Pinal Air Park, Marana Operation For Two New Wide-Body Aircraft Hangars

Ascent Aviation Services, one of the largest independent aircraft aftermarket services providers in the world, broke ground today at Pinal Air Park in Marana, Arizona on two new wide-body aircraft hangars to establish a North American conversion site to carry out passenger-to-freighter conversions and heavy maintenance.

This expansion increases the Marana operation hangar capacity by 180,000 sq. ft. along with an additional 60,000 sq. ft. of storage and shop space. Upon completion of this hangar development, the Marana operation will convert two lines of Boeing B777-300ER aircraft for Israel Aerospace Industries. With an estimated capital investment of $55 million USD the site will provide more than 300 new aviation jobs, allowing Ascent Aviation Services to expand its service offerings to the world-wide aviation industry and bring lasting growth to the local aviation community.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs joined executives from Ascent Aviation Services, local, county, and state dignitaries in attendance in providing remarks focused on the commitment to Southern Arizona aviation growth and economic development.

David Querio, President & CEO of Ascent Aviation Services, stated: “The construction of these two hangars reflects our long-standing commitment to grow our footprint in Southern Arizona and to provide long-standing stability to all of our team members. With our long-term partnership with the world’s leader in passenger-to-freighter modifications, Israel Aerospace Industries, Ascent continues to execute on our aggressive and methodical expansion of capabilities for our global network of customers.”

“For more than forty years, Ascent has maintained a strong and continuous presence in our state – bolstering our robust aviation industry and bringing hundreds of jobs to the region,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Today’s announcement is the beginning of what is sure to be another forty years of partnership, collaboration, and innovation that will move our state and country forward. Not only will this expansion grow Ascent’s existing Arizona footprint, it represents a fifty-five million dollar capital investment into this community and will create more than three hundred new, good-paying jobs.”

Project partners include Gov. Hobbs, Pinal County, Town of Marana, Sun Corridor,Inc., Arizona Commerce Authority, and Pima County. Statements of support from partners are featured below.

“As the Pinal County Supervisor for this area, I am honored Ascent has chosen this location to expand its footprint. Their investment in our communities will benefit many through jobs and economic growth for generations to come. Pinal County looks forward to continuing our work with Ascent in meeting their needs and schedules through this significant project,” said Jeffrey McClure,District 4 andVice Chair of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors.

“As Mayor of Marana, I am proud to stand with our community in celebrating the groundbreaking of Ascent Aviation Services’ two new hangars,” said Ed Honea, Mayor, Town of Marana. “This expansion not only signifies growth in our aviation industry but also underscores our commitment to supporting primary employers who bring good jobs to Marana, fostering further economic development. Together, we soar to new heights, united in building a stronger, more prosperous future for all residents of Marana.”

“I’m thrilled to witness the groundbreaking of Ascent Aviation Services’ two new hangars in our region,” said Joe Snell, President and CEO, Sun Corridor Inc. “This investment not only enhances our aerospace capabilities but also underscores the collaborative and regional spirit of our community. Together, we continue to position Southern Arizona as a leader in aviation innovation, driving economic growth and prosperity for generations to come.”

“We are excited to celebrate Ascent Aviation Services’ expansion in Marana,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “Ascent’s new aircraft conversion site will create hundreds of jobs and highlights Arizona’s premier attractiveness for advanced aviation operations. We are grateful to Ascent for its investment in Arizona and we look forward to supporting the company’s continued success.”

“I’m excited to celebrate our neighbor Pinal County and Ascent Aviation Services on their groundbreaking of two new hangars in Marana. This significant expansion not only highlights our region’s attractiveness for aviation investment but also underscores our commitment to fostering a thriving aerospace sector,” said Rex Scott, District 1 and vice chair of the Pima County Board of Supervisors. “Together, we celebrate this milestone, knowing it will bring jobs, opportunities, and economic vitality to all of Southern Arizona and beyond.”

About Ascent Aviation Services

Ascent Aviation Services is one of the largest independent aircraft aftermarket services providers in the world, offering heavy maintenance, component MRO, flight line, storage, and reclamation services to owners, operators, and lessors of wide-body, narrow-body, and regional aircraft. Ascent is a Class IV FAA 14 CFR Part 145 certified repair station and has maintained a strong and continuous workforce in Arizona for over forty (40) years. For more information visit www.ascentmro.com.