Gov. Hobbs Gives Pima Community College $900,000 in Scholarships for Workforce Programs

Pima Community College will receive $900,000 in state funds for scholarships for students entering high-growth workforce fields such as advanced manufacturing, information technology and construction and trades.



The scholarships are part of Gov. Katie Hobbs’ Arizona Community College Workforce Scholarship Program to help Arizonans earn a credential, degree or build advanced skills that lead to jobs in high-wage, high-growth occupations. The program is funded with $4.5 million in federal funds from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

The Community College Workforce Scholarship Program will provide financial support to students at all ten Arizona public community college districts for the upcoming summer and fall semesters. It is projected that 9,000-10,000 Arizona students, including working adults, will be able to upskill or reskill. Through these scholarships, the State will move closer to reaching its Achieve60AZ education attainment goal.

Scholarships are targeted to the following high-wage, high-growth sectors, with each community college focusing on regional industries in the communities they serve.

Advanced manufacturing, including semiconductors

Healthcare

IT/cybersecurity/broadband/data analytics

Education and early education

Construction/trades/HVAC

Aerospace/defense

Veterinary technology

Dental hygienists and dental assistants

Tractor trailer driving

Insurance appraisers

Paralegal and legal assistants

Students participating in the Community College Workforce Scholarship Program are required to meet the following criteria:

Have a 2.0 GPA or better.

Meet with their academic advisor to review their academic plan and progress.

Be eligible for in-state status for tuition purposes as defined by Arizona Law and the College.

Be enrolled in or enroll in a degree, certificate or credential program in one or more of the above high growth/high wage program areas.

“We are grateful to the State of Arizona and Governor Hobbs for this commitment and investment in our future workforce,” said PCC Interim Chancellor Dolores Durán-Cerda. “These scholarships will open more doors to residents of Pima County to enter education and training programs that lead to household-sustaining wages and economic development in our state.”

“Removing financial barriers is a key workforce development strategy in bringing more displaced workers and underemployed people into our quality CTE/Workforce programs and connecting them with employers and the quality jobs they are creating,” said Ian Roark, PCC vice chancellor of workforce development and innovation. “These scholarships from Governor Hobbs accomplish just that.”