Friends of the Oro Valley Public Library Honor Hughes Federal Credit Union for 20 Years of Support

Friends of the Oro Valley Public Library has recognized Hughes Federal Credit Union for its ongoing partnership and contributions, helping the organization raise Pima County literacy rates to their highest levels.

“We are thrilled by what we have achieved on behalf of youth and educators thanks to the generosity of Hughes Federal Credit Union,” said FOVPL President Jane Peterson. “Since 2004, 84,000 Hughes members have donated over $840,000 to the library, empowering us to improve buildings and grounds, create and expand vital literacy programs and achieve one of the highest circulations in the country.”



FOVPL has used funds to sponsor numerous literacy programs in schools throughout Pima County, including “Books for Teachers,” which assists educators in five districts in obtaining culturally relevant books for classrooms, students, libraries and reading labs. The program focuses on Title I schools in low-income neighborhoods including Amphitheater, Flowing Wells, Marana, Sunnyside and Tucson Unified.



“Hughes is honored to support Friends of the Oro Valley Public Library,” said Elisa Ross, VP of marketing. “We look forward to continuing support for the organization to improve the quality of life for youth and educators throughout Pima County.”



FOVPL has also offered 71 schools access to a variety of grant opportunities that bring high-interest books to districts, allow educators to purchase books for students to own, and support students who fell behind a grade during the pandemic and more.