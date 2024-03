Fred Astaire Dance Studios Leases Last Space in Two Oracle in Oro Valley

Larsen Baker has announced that Fred Astaire Dance Studios has leased 4,097 square feet of space at 7315 N Oracle, Suite 200, the center known as Two Oracle, located just north of the NWC of Oracle Rd. & Ina Rd.

The project is now 100% leased.

Isaac Figueroa of Larsen Baker represented the landlord and Scott Ellsworth of SRS represented the tenant.