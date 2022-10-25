Downtown Tucson to Light up Streets, Buildings for Season and Safety

Desert Nights Downtown Lights, powered by the City of Tucson and Pima County, sets the stage for an upcoming festive holiday season in Downtown Tucson.

With over five weeks of festivities, over 60 illuminated buildings, 145 trees tightly wrapped with LED lights, dozens of decorated storefronts and hundreds of events, programs and specials, Downtown Tucson is the place to be during the holiday season.

Downtown Tucson Partnership illuminates the main streets of downtown with sponsorship support from the City of Tucson and Pima County. Over 140 downtown trees are adorned, from trunk to canopy, in thousands of warm white LED lights. Strolling among the downtown lights is the perfect way to enjoy a brisk desert night.

Also, DTP’s Building Illumination Program began in 2017 as a unified initiative to illuminate Downtown Tucson’s skyline for the holidays and attract people from all over the region to dine, shop, play and stay in downtown.

Downtown property owners are encouraged to purchase warm white LED lights to line the top of their building. The result is a striking silhouette of the downtown skyline visible from Interstate 10, Catalina Foothills and beyond.

This cooperative display falls within the parameters of the City of Tucson/Pima County Dark Skies Ordinance.