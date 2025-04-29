Delta Development Team Gets $1.57 Million to Advance Total Blood System

Delta Development Team has announced that it has been selected for a $1.57 million Tactical Funding Increase opportunity by AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory.

The phase IIB award represents a partnership between DDT, AFWERX, the 59th Medical Wing’s Office of the Chief Scientist, the Center for Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills, and Air Mobility Command. This funding will accelerate the development of DDT’s groundbreaking Total Blood System, a revolutionary technology poised to transform blood management for enroute military care, battlefield distribution, and prehospital blood transfusion programs for emergency healthcare.

Debra Niemeyer, chief scientist for the 59th Medical Wing, noted that “We are thrilled to support the development and fielding of the Total Blood System for C-STARs and Air Mobility Command, as it addresses the critical challenges in blood management by providing an efficient, scalable, and sustainable solution for blood storage, transport, and distribution.”

TBS is designed to overcome key challenges in blood management, such as the need for high volumes of cold-stored blood, transport durability during enroute care, and inefficiencies in long-term blood storage. By providing a more efficient, reliable, and safe system for blood storage and transport, TBS is set to enable whole blood transfusions for military personnel and patients suffering from traumatic injuries—ultimately saving lives in critical care situations.

“We are deeply honored to be selected for the TACFI opportunity, which will play a key role in advancing the Total Blood System project,” said Montgomery Leija, CEO of Delta Development Team. “This initiative will help us enhance the technology, support our warfighters, and bring us closer to commercialization. TBS has the potential to revolutionize how blood is stored, transported, and distributed, ultimately improving patient outcomes and addressing pressing healthcare challenges.”

The TACFI selection and funding will support the next phase of TBS development, including scaling production, expanding research efforts, and meeting regulatory and safety standards to create a commercially available, advanced medical capability for military and civilian use. This opportunity is a pivotal step towards accelerating the TBS’s path to market, with significant applications in military and emergency medical healthcare sectors.