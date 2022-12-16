Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Listed as No. 75 of 100 Fastest Growing Companies

Tucson-based Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR has been named among the nation’s highest growth companies. Since 1999, Initiative for a Competitive Inner City names the 100 fastest-growing businesses in underserved communities in the United States to their Inner City 100 List. At the Dec. 8 annual Conference “Open for Business,” ICIC announced Cushman and Wakefield | PICOR as the 75th-ranked growth company based on revenue growth and job creation over four years.

The employee-owned commercial real estate services company was the sole firm from Arizona ranked this year. Notably, it is the company’s inaugural ranking by ICIC, and it is also recognized as a Woman-led firm, a distinction owned by 50% of the honorees.

Barbi Reuter, Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR CEO said of this award, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to see the efforts of our 62 employees recognized across a whirlwind of unexpected challenges and opportunities in recent years. The work we do in commercial real estate supports job creators and contributes to a healthy economy. We are grateful for ICIC and their sponsors’ commitment to building communities of equity and prosperity.”

ICIC was founded in 1994 to recognize and commend businesses that propel economic development. These selected businesses bring employment opportunities, economic renewal, and social development to their communities. To receive an IC100 award, companies must be independently operated, privately owned, located in an underserved community, have revenues of at least $50,000 in 2017, and have grown at least $50,000 in 2021.

C&W | PICOR was nominated by Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses thanks to its considerable growth rate of 52.68% over four years from 2017 to 2021. Reuter, CEO of C&W | PICOR, is a 2020 10,000 Small Businesses cohort graduate.