Cultural Heritage Strategy Approved for Tucson

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and the City Council have approved the SOMOS UNO! cultural heritage strategy for Tucson. The plan identifies four main priority areas for action and creates a sustainable framework for managing Tucson’s cultural heritage.

The strategy, created in partnership with LORD Consultants with extensive community involvement, enhances public engagement, ensures equitable access, and fosters partnerships across various sectors. Tucson’s arts and culture and creative economy support over 52,000 jobs and contribute $4.1 billion to the city’s economy.

“Tucson is rich in history, arts, heritage, and cultural expressions, which are as vital to our social fabric as the Sonoran Desert is to our landscape,” said Romero. “¡SOMOS UNO! recognizes the profound influence our cultural heritage has on our community’s identity and vitality. Since I was a council member in Ward 1, I knew how important it was for the city to create a plan to preserve, care for and uplift our cultural assets. When I became mayor, I made this one of my priorities. Now, through ¡SOMOS UNO! we have shown that the economic impact of the arts and culture in Tucson is in the billions and created a roadmap to celebrate what makes Tucson so special and continue elevating our beautiful, desert city as a world capital for culture.”

The city’s strategy was developed through extensive community engagement. The public engagement process was launched at Tucson Meet Yourself in 2022 and reflects over 1,700 public surveys, contributions from a committee of local experts, and various public workshops and task force groups. This inclusive approach ensures that the plan reflects the diverse perspectives and needs of Tucson’s population.

“I am deeply appreciative of the leadership and vision Mayor Romero brought to the creation of ¡Somos Uno!”, said City Manager Tim Thomure. “It is clear from the community engagement that these are issues that resonate deeply with Tucsonans. I am pleased that we now have a strategy to celebrate what makes Tucson such a unique and wonderful place to live.”

Four priority areas emerged from the planning process as vital to realizing Tucson’s vision for an inclusive and inter-connected cultural heritage ecosystem:

Creative Placemaking

Belonging & Cultural Equity

Governance & Policy

Cross-Sector Collaboration



¡Somos Uno! aims to strengthen the visibility and appreciation of Tucson’s cultural heritage through initiatives that highlight historical sites, support local artists and cultural traditions, and engage the community in cultural activities.

The strategy outlines actionable steps and policies to achieve its goals, including developing an operational framework within city governance to manage cultural assets effectively, supporting cultural facilities, and promoting resource-sharing among cultural organizations.

The Tucson region has been stewarded by the Tohono O’odham since time immemorial and the Pascua Yaqui people who have lived in the Sonoran Desert for thousands of years. In the last decade, Tucson’s reputation as an international destination for history, heritage, arts, and culture has grown significantly.

¡SOMOS UNO! joins the City’s other strategic plans passed by Mayor and Council including Tucson Resilient Together, Move Tucson, One Water 2100, and the Housing Affordability Strategy for Tucson.

The full strategy is available here: https://www.tucsonaz.gov/files/sharedassets/public/v/1/gis/somosunos/tucson_final-plan_1.14.25.pdf