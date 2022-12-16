Crumbl Cookies Adds New Tucson Location

Tucson is about to get a whole lot sweeter when locally owned and operated The Landings Crumbl Cookies, located at 4850 S Landing Way opens its doors on Dec. 16.

Store owners, Todd Tucker, Matt Rudder, Spencer Olson and Abby Olson say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s perfectly postable pink boxes. The store is open from 8am – 10pm on weekdays and 8am – 12am Fridays and Saturdays. Media, community members, and city officials are invited to join the celebration.

Aside from satisfying your sweet tooth, the store is also providing more than 50 career opportunities to Tucson locals.

The grand opening week menu will contain 6 of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors. Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many more. Weekly flavor drops will happen on Sundays at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts.

The company added that gift cards are an easy gift for friends both near and far. Customers can order in-person during the first five business days of grand opening. Starting Dec. 21, delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com.