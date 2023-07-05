Cox Gives Free Internet Speed Boost to Most Southern Arizona Customers

Cox Communications announced that it has updated its broadband packages, providing faster speeds at no extra cost to the majority of its residential customers. This includes moving everyone on its most popular tier from 250 Mbps to 500 Mbps, which gives more than three-quarters of all Cox customers download speeds of a half-gig or more.

The need for speed continues to increase – more devices, more connections, more bandwidth. These upgraded speeds will help internet users stay ahead of their home network’s demands.

Cox now offers five speed tiers. In addition to upgrades for 250 Mbps customers, those on the current 150 Mbps package have been upgraded to 250 Mbps.

· Go Fast – 100 Mbps

· Go Faster – 250 Mbps

· Go Even Faster – 500 Mbps (Cox’s most popular tier)

· Go Super-Fast – 1 Gbps

· Go Beyond Fast – 2 Gbps

For perspective, at half a gig, an internet user can download:

· An entire HD movie in less than 10 seconds

· 10 mobile games in less than 5 seconds

· An entire music album in less than 2 seconds

Cox already offers gig speeds, powered by fiber, to all customers in every market, and by the end of this year, will be making multi-gig speeds available to approximately half of its residential customers, including more than 50% in Southern Arizona.The company also offers speeds up to 100 Gbps for Cox Business customers.

The company is continuing to build upon its proven track record of delivering on technology investments. In the last 10 years, Cox has invested more than $20 billion in network and product upgrades to deliver some of the most powerful internet, TV, phone, smart home and mobile services and will continue making multibillion-dollar annual infrastructure investments over the next several years.