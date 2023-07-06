Concord General Contracting, Teen Challenge of Arizona Break Ground and Transform Lives

On June 28, spirits were high in Tucson, celebrating the groundbreaking at the new Teen Challenge of Arizona Men’s Center. The energy was indescribable, as individuals came together and realized the number of lives that will be changed within the walls of this new building. The previous Men’s Center stood in the same spot this one will, and was demolished earlier this year, providing the opportunity to fully rebuild and expand the center.



The center will house hundreds of thousands of young men who are seeking guidance and assistance in overcoming addiction and straightening their path in life to find success, health and happiness. The groundbreaking was led by Rev. Snow Peabody, executive state director, and Klayton Kirkwood, Men’s Center director. Peabody has been with Teen Challenge since 1971 and said it has been a dream for so many years to dispose of the center’s neighboring motel and rebuild and expand the center in its place. That dream is now a reality.



Concord General Contracting joined Teen Challenge of Arizona and over 100 guests at the groundbreaking ceremony. “These projects are our favorite ones to be a part of. The impact this building will have on the community is our “why”. It is why we do what we do and why we love what we do.” said Concord General Contracting CEO Grenee Martacho. “This is our first time partnering with Teen Challenge, and it most definitely will not be our last.” As construction begins, Teen Challenge employees and supporters will be watching with joy and excitement, envisioning the transformation of lives that will take place in this new men’s center.”