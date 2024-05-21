Community Foundation for Southern Arizona Announces Historic $1.3 Million for Nonprofits

The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona has announced the 61 remarkable nonprofits selected to receive a 2024 CORE Grant. This year, a historic $1.3 million in general operating support was awarded through CFSA’s CORE Grants Program.

CORE Grants offer nonprofits the flexibility to direct grant funds where they are needed most, supporting increased organizational sustainability and impact. Previous grantees have used CORE funding to address emerging issues, boost salaries and benefits, invest in technology and infrastructure, and build communication and fundraising strategies–all leading to a healthier, more innovative, and more robust organization.

Since launching the CORE Grants Program in 2017, CFSA and its donors have awarded over $6 million in unrestricted funding to 142 regional nonprofits working to create a vibrant and equitable Southern Arizona where everyone can thrive.

CORE Grants are made possible through collaboration between our CORE Donor Collaborators, Field of Interest Funds, Unrestricted Funds, and matching funds provided by the Connie Hillman Family Foundation and the Fidelity Charitable® Catalyst Fund.

Congratulations to our 2024 CORE Grantees!

*First-time CORE Grantee