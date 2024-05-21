Community Foundation for Southern Arizona Announces Historic $1.3 Million for Nonprofits
The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona has announced the 61 remarkable nonprofits selected to receive a 2024 CORE Grant. This year, a historic $1.3 million in general operating support was awarded through CFSA’s CORE Grants Program.
CORE Grants offer nonprofits the flexibility to direct grant funds where they are needed most, supporting increased organizational sustainability and impact. Previous grantees have used CORE funding to address emerging issues, boost salaries and benefits, invest in technology and infrastructure, and build communication and fundraising strategies–all leading to a healthier, more innovative, and more robust organization.
Since launching the CORE Grants Program in 2017, CFSA and its donors have awarded over $6 million in unrestricted funding to 142 regional nonprofits working to create a vibrant and equitable Southern Arizona where everyone can thrive.
CORE Grants are made possible through collaboration between our CORE Donor Collaborators, Field of Interest Funds, Unrestricted Funds, and matching funds provided by the Connie Hillman Family Foundation and the Fidelity Charitable® Catalyst Fund.
Congratulations to our 2024 CORE Grantees!
- Ability Dogs of Arizona*
- Administration of Resources and Choices
- Arivaca Coordinating Council
- Arizona Luminaria*
- Arizona Pet Project *
- Assistance League of Tucson, Inc.*
- AZ Cyber Initiative*
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona
- Border Community Alliance*
- Border Youth Tennis Exchange
- Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sun Corridor
- Cihuapactli Collective
- Community Gardens of Tucson*
- Community Home Repair Projects of Arizona
- CommunityShare*
- Compass Affordable Housing, Inc.
- Construyendo Circulos de Paz/Constructing Circles of Peace
- Coyote TaskForce
- Desert Survivors, Inc.
- Douglas Arc*
- Friends of Aphasia
- Friends of the Tubac Presidio and Museum, Inc.*
- Greater Tucson Leadership*
- Groundworks Tucson*
- Homicide Survivors
- International Sonoran Desert Alliance
- Iskashitaa Refugee Network
- Junior Achievement of Arizona – Southern District
- Keep Tucson Together*
- KXCI (Foundation for Creative Broadcasting)
- Kyah Rayne Foundation*
- Liberty Partnership Kino Neighborhoods Council (LPKNC)*
- Living Streets Alliance
- M.I.K.I.D. Mentally Ill Kids in Distress
- MicroCare Community Development Solutions*
- Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona
- Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson*
- National Alliance for Mental Illness Southern Arizona*
- National Center for Youth Law
- Native Seeds/SEARCH
- Patagonia Regional Times
- Pinal County Historical Society*
- Planned Parenthood Arizona*
- Roots & Roads Community Hospice Foundation
- Santa Cruz Valley Art Association/Tubac Center for the Arts
- Santa Cruz Valley National Heritage Area*
- Soldier’s Best Friend
- Sonoran Glass School*
- Southwest Center for Economic Integrity
- St. Luke’s Home*
- Step Up Bisbee/Naco
- Sunnyside Foundation
- The Centers for Habilitation*
- The Drawing Studio
- The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre
- Tooth B.U.D.D.S., Inc.*
- Tucson Girls Chorus
- University of Arizona’s Center for the Recruitment and Retention of Mathematics Teachers
- University of Arizona’s Mobile Health Program
- Valley Assistance Services
- Willcox Theater and Arts, Inc.
*First-time CORE Grantee