Cologuard Classic Moves to La Paloma Country Club in 2024

Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences tournament officials announced that the 2024 PGA TOUR Champions tournament will be played at La Paloma Country Club in Tucson next March. Set against the backdrop of the Santa Catalina Mountains, La Paloma Country Club features three 9-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses – Canyon, Hill and Ridge. The tournament course routing and specific dates will be announced at a later date.

The annual PGA TOUR Champions event has been played on the Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National since 2015. David Toms won the 2023 Cologuard Classic with a score of 15-under par.

“On behalf of the Tucson Conquistadores and all tournament partners, we thank Omni Tucson National for their gracious hospitality and partnership over the last nine years,” said Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences Executive Director Geoff Hill. “We are excited about the opportunities La Paloma Country Club and the adjacent Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa present to enhance the tournament and the non-golf events that take place throughout tournament week.”

La Paloma Country Club is part of the beautiful 250-acre Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa and is managed by Troon Privé, the private club operating division of Troon. The resort has 486 newly redesigned rooms and suites, and more than 92,300 square feet of event space, plus six on-site dining options. La Paloma Country Club features a host of golf and non-golf amenities, including a new Toptracer Range, multiple practice putting greens, as well as a recently renovated and expanded clubhouse, event and activities lawn, halfway house, and fitness center.

“We are thrilled and honored to be the site of the 2024 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences,” said La Paloma Country Club General Manager Chris Robinson. “Being a part of such a great community event, while helping benefit local youth sports organizations and raising awareness about colon cancer are very important to us. We are looking forward to a long and collaborative relationship with the PGA TOUR Champions, Exact Sciences and the Conquistadores.”

In February, the PGA TOUR Champions, the Tucson Conquistadores, the First Tee Tucson, and Exact Sciences, the maker of Cologuard®, announced the extension of Cologuard’s title sponsorship through the 2027 season. Played each March, the Cologuard Classic kicks off national Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, raising awareness of colorectal cancer, highlighting different screening options, and honoring those affected by the disease.