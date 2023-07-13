Cole Technologies Launches NextGen to Help Boost IT Security for Businesses

Cole Technologies, a managed IT service provider in Tucson, has announced the launch of NextGen – a combined managed IT, cybersecurity and compliance solution for businesses that have government contracts or otherwise need heightened security and regulatory requirements.

Through this new service, small and medium sized businesses across many sectors including defense and aerospace, manufacturing, optics engineering, and healthcare now have access to outsourced IT from a local, security-centric MSP that provides IT services with security and compliance baked-in, rather than relying upon multiple vendors or consultants to meet various requirements.

“Since testing the service model that has now been designated as NextGen, we have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from our clients,” said Alex Cole, CEO and founder of Cole Technologies. “I found that very few managed IT service providers have the capability to fully support these compliance programs and audit readiness in house. By integrating compliance and security deep into the foundational IT services that these businesses need, we will make a huge difference in the risk landscape that challenges business leaders and their customers alike.”

Through the combined NextGen service offerings, Cole Technologies will be a major contributor in supporting Arizona businesses to protect private and sensitive information while improving the efficiency of its IT infrastructure.

