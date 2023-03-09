CBRE Arranges Lease to New Operator of Sweet Tomatoes at Former Tucson Location

CBRE has arranged a 7,024-sq.-ft. lease at the former Sweet Tomatoes location at 6202 E. Broadway Blvd. to ST Three, LLC, who plans to renovate and reopen the restaurant in the coming months.

CBRE’s Nancy McClure represented the building owner, JKJ Fairview LLC, in the transaction, and NAI Horizon’s Gordon Wagner and Ben Craney represented the tenant.

“We first started talking with the tenant last summer, and the operating manager spent time bringing in contractors to understand the scope of work,” said McClure. “He indicated the concept [Sweet Tomatoes] had and continues to have a strong following with patrons still active on Facebook and Instagram sites.”

Sweet Tomatoes and Soup Plantation restaurants closed amid the pandemic. ST Three, LLC purchased exclusive rights and all intellectual property associated with the brands and has retained former Sweet Tomatoes operators to reopen the Tucson location, which originally operated from 1996 to 2020.

“Reactivating a well-located, large-format restaurant building will certainly be a boon to the Broadway and Wilmot intersection. Although the restaurant industry showed immense resilience in getting through the pandemic closures and operating restrictions, today, we have fewer US restaurants (chains and independents) than in the past 25 years,” said McClure.