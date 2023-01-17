Caylor Design and Construction Chosen to Build Medical Respite Center

Caylor Design and Construction has been selected to build the exciting new Medical Respite Center, a place for homeless men and women of Tucson to find healing, care and hope.

Catholic Community Services chose Caylor not just because of its competitive bid, but also due to the company’s extensive experience and involvement since the first day in the development of the HS Lopez Family Foundation’s Center of Opportunity where the Medical Respite Center will take its place with 30 other nonprofits serving Tucson’s homeless community.

With both men’s and women’s dormitories, this 15,000 square-foot, two-story facility will house up to 48 homeless men and women, providing meals and special diets, medical care, follow-up care and care management, recovery and peer support, access to housing and social services, day rooms and an interfaith chapel.

This badly-needed facility is expected to serve more than 1,500 homeless men and women annually, reducing costly emergency room visits by 40%, days of in-patient care by 70% and hospital readmissions.

The Medical Respite Center will be an important part of the Center of Opportunity campus serving alongside the Gospel Rescue Mission, El Rio Community Health Center, the Department of Economic Security (each of these also built by Caylor) and more.

Construction is projected to be completed in late 2023.