Catalina Council, BSA Marks 104 Years, Celebrates 79 Tucson Groups That Have Benefitted

Catalina Council, BSA, recently celebrated its 104th anniversary, preparing Southern Arizona’s young leaders for recreational and philanthropic opportunities. The Council wants to continue its growth from last year when 422 families joined Scouting with 14% of Scout membership female and 30% ethnically diverse.

In addition, Catalina Council, BSA, will be celebrating the 79 organizations who benefited from the volunteer work by 94 Eagle Scouts who worked more than 17,000 hours on service projects assisted by around 2,000 volunteers.

“In 2023, our priority is to focus our membership to be more reflective of the Southern Arizona community and recruit youth from various backgrounds so everyone can benefit from Scouting,” said Jeff Hotchkiss, CEO of Catalina Council, BSA. “Our aim in 2023 is to continue our growth in recruitment and continue to engage our Scouts in community service.”

As Catalina Council, BSA, celebrates its local anniversary, nationally, the BSA is marking its 113th year of “providing character development and values-based leadership training for youth.”

The nonprofit organization also added two new initiatives last year including a Council-wide rummage sale for capital improvements and partnering with El Tour de Tucson. The Catalina Council, BSA, currently supports the Combined Federal Campaign and Community Giving Campaign.