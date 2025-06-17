Casino Del Sol Celebrates with Beam Signing at New Grant Road Property

Casino Del Sol and the Pascua Yaqui Tribe celebrated a major milestone with a beam signing ceremony at the site of their new property on Grant Road. The event marked the completion of the building’s structural framework and included remarks from Tribal leadership, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Casino Del Sol executive leadership.



Guests in attendance signed the final steel beam before it was lifted into place, a symbolic step in the “topping out” of the 163,000-square-foot facility. The new development will feature a 52,334-square-foot gaming floor, multiple dining options, and a four-level parking garage. Located just off Interstate 10, the property is expected to be completed by November 2026.



“This is going to create a lot of jobs and economic opportunities,” said Amanda Lomayesva, interim CEO of Casino Del Sol. “Jobs for Pascua Yaqui Tribal members, but also for Tucson. It’s a boost to the economy and a lot of excitement and fun for the community.”



The project, which broke ground in January 2025, is expected to bring 400 new jobs to the area and is seen as a transformative investment for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe. Lomayesva noted the strong collaboration with the City of Tucson throughout the development process, made possible in part by the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act — legislation introduced by the late Congressman Raúl Grijalva and signed into law in 2022.



“What we heard repeatedly from the leadership here at Pascua Yaqui is that they want to be safe, sustainable, and able to support their own initiatives,” said Adelita Grijalva, speaking at the event. “This project strengthens tribal sovereignty and represents exactly that

kind of investment in the future.”



The beam signing honored the many hands involved in the project and served as a proud moment in the continued growth of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe’s presence in Southern Arizona.