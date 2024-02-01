Canyon Ranch Launches Inaugural Beauty, Wellness Event

Canyon Ranch, a Tucson-founded global leader in destination wellness experiences known for its cutting-edge fusion of beauty, wellness and hospitality, announces its inaugural ‘Enchant at Canyon Ranch’ from Mar. 17 – 21 at its Tucson resort and spa.

The weeklong exposition is a beauty and wellness industry celebration that brings together leading beauty brands, influential industry leaders, and passionate consumer guests at this world-class resort venue.

The starting lineup for the Enchant festival includes industry execs Rachel Roy (fashion designer & founder of Ancient India), Joanna Czech (celebrity esthetician, skincare guru, and founder of Joanna Czech skincare), and Janet Gurwitch (founder and former CEO of Laura Mercier), Sheena Zadeh-Daly (founder of Kosas), as well as brands The Outset (co-founded by Scarlett Johansson and Kate Foster), VENN Skincare, Biologique Recherche, Therabody and many more. Beauty lovers and wellness gurus alike can expect curated and enriching programming, expert-led lectures and special offerings alongside an exclusive gifting suite, a first for Canyon Ranch.

“As a leader in the wellness, spa, and beauty space, we are excited to create this authentic moment for exceptional brands, industry leaders, and our guests to come together in a fresh, new way,” said Leena Jain, chief marketing officer of Canyon Ranch. “We have invested over 45 years of effort perfecting our spa and beauty business and, as such, we wanted to celebrate what we feel is the future of the industry.”

In all, over 25 brands will be showcased at the event, where they will host panel discussions, provide demonstrations, and offer bespoke services to Enchant attendees. Industry experts will speak about the latest developments in the space and their unique approaches to success.

“I am eager to lend my voice to this exciting event where I can collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs, speak about new trends and ideas in the industry, and engage with other beauty and wellness brands,” said Rachel Roy. “This is also an amazing opportunity for me to spend time and interact with Canyon Ranch guests who are devoted fans of spa and beauty.”

The Enchant experience is open solely to guests staying at Canyon Ranch in Tucson during the festival dates, and each stay includes full registration access to all events and activities. Guests will also be invited to an exclusive gifting suite, hosted by the participating brands, where each guest can create a swag bag valued at over $2,000.

“We are anticipating this to be an annual event at our locations where we can unveil new experiences and interact with beauty purveyors that match our brand ethos in a new and exciting way,” said Deirdre Strunk, Canyon Ranch’s senior VP of spa and beauty.