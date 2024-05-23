Bicycle Ranch Tucson Earns 2024 NBDA Retailer Excellence Award

Bicycle Ranch Tucson is proud to announce their certification by the National Bicycle Dealership Association (NBDA) as being among this year’s top local bicycle retailers in the United States. Fewer than 50 qualified for this honor.

Participants worked with the NBDA over a period of three months to meet current challenging industry conditions and turn them into opportunities for growth and excellence. They developed communications, elevated key performance indicators (KPIs), organized community events, and gathered feedback from the community – all with a focus on achieving retail excellence.

“I am so inspired by our retailers who are doing the hard work of looking inward at the volume and quality of sales, and come together with us and share ideas to help this amazing community of retailers that we have around the country,” said Heather Mason, president of the NBDA.

The NBDA Retailer Excellence Award requires not only great shopping experiences and expert leadership, but also support for their local community and national cycling advocacy. Each retailer awarded fits these criteria and more.

“This year the Retail Excellence Award was not about what we had done in the past, but what we are doing now, how our business is changing to keep up with the current market and if we are holding to our core value of being a resource to riders of all ages and abilities. We had to take a hard look at our data and ensure we were not just doing business as usual,” stated the owner Steven Morganstern.

The local bicycle retailer is not only a store, but also a pillar of a community. By being given this award, Bicycle Ranch Tucson has proven that they exemplify this ideal. Morganstern serves on the El Tour De Tucson Board of Directors.

About Bicycle Ranch Tucson; Since 2013 Bicycle Ranch Tucson has been serving the local cycling community not only as a retail store, but also a community resource for all things Cycling in Tucson. Active in local events and supporting the community through awareness and education. Bicycle Ranch Tucson is dedicated to helping riders of all ages and abilities enjoy cycling.

About the National Bicycle Dealers Association (NBDA) The National Bicycle Dealers Association (NBDA) has been here since 1946, a nonprofit organization representing and empowering specialty bicycle dealers in North America through education, communications, research, advocacy, member discount programs, and promotional opportunities. Learn more about the benefits of being a member and join now.