Barrio Brewing Co. Partners with Presidio Museum to Mark Tucson’s 250th+ Anniversary with Commemorative Beer

Presidio Pale Ale will ‘honor Tucson’s history, culture, and traditions’



Barrio Brewing Company, Arizona’s oldest brewery, announced a historic collaboration with the Presidio San Agustin Del Tucson Museum to craft a limited-edition beer that celebrates this year’s 250th+ anniversary of Tucson. The Presidio Pale Ale, which will soon be available in Southern Arizona taprooms, bars, retail stores, and restaurants, will honor the history, culture, and traditions of Tucson in its semi-quincentennial year while raising funds for the non-profit Presidio Museum through a portion of sales proceeds.

On August 20, 1775, Lieutenant Colonel Hugo O’Conor established the Presidio San Agustin del Tucson, which is now downtown Tucson, Arizona, marking the beginning of the subsequently incorporated city’s history. The museum, located near the northeast corner of the original Presidio at 196 N. Court Avenue, features a reconstruction of the original Tucson Presidio. It also features multiple exhibits, a historic 1850’s Sonoran Row home, a replica of a 2,000-year-old pit house and the Early People’s Park, helping visitors to understand archaeological excavation and what the structure would have looked like in real life.



“At Barrio, we believe that every adult birthday should include a celebratory beer, but really big birthdays, like a 250th, require something truly special and historic, and that’s what the Presidio Pale Ale is all about,” said Jaime Dickman, chief operating officer for the 100 percent employee-owned Barrio Brewing Company. “Working with the Presidio Museum is a real privilege for us, and the historic connection that we share, along with the local heritage that we embrace, makes this a natural partnership for us. We’re beyond thrilled to be bringing this beer to market soon.”



“One of the many things that the Presidio Museum and Barrio Brewing have in common is the storytelling nature of our work,” said Amy Hartmann-Gordon, executive director of the Tucson Presidio Trust for Historic Preservation which operates the Presidio Museum. “Our work at the museum is anchored by the stories we’re honored to tell about the region’s history and the impact those stories have on life-long learning. And, as we know, every good beer has a story of its own to tell, and those stories have been the foundation of Barrio’s success for decades. That we can both celebrate this Tucson 250+ story in such a unique way is extraordinary, and we’re grateful to Barrio for their friendship and support.”



Weighing in at an approachable 6% ABV, the Presidio Pale Ale will deliver a classic pale ale experience with some fun seasonal expressions, making it a perfect pairing with the Tucson summer and fall seasons. A solid malt backbone will balance floral, spicy, citrus-like flavors and aromas of Amarillo hops, a tasty companion alongside spicy, salty, deep-fried, barbecued, and grilled foods, as well as your favorite burger, a spicy Indian or Mexican entrée, fish & chips, and even a cheeseboard.

Photo Courtesy of Barrio Brewing Company