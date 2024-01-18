Arizona Welcomes New Football Coach Brent Brennan

University of Arizona VP and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke has introduced Brent Brennan as the next Head Coach of Arizona Football, pending approval from the Arizona Board of Regents.

Brennan joins the Wildcats following seven seasons leading the San José State University football program where he steered the Spartans to three bowl game appearances and earned the 2020 Mountain West Coach of the Year award.

“I am incredibly excited to announce Brent Brennan as the next Head Football Coach at the University of Arizona,” said Heeke. “Brent is an exceptional leader with a background of championship success on the field, on the recruiting trail, and as leader in the community. With strong connections to the Tucson community and an appreciation for the rich legacy of our program under legendary Head Coach Dick Tomey, Brent’s vision to continue the upward trajectory of Arizona Football is rooted in the historical excellence of the program.

“As we begin a new era, Brent Brennan is the ideal leader for our student-athletes, staff, campus and Southern Arizona community as we write the next great chapters of Arizona Football.”