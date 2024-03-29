Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Named Finalist for National Medal

The Institute of Museum and Library Services has announced that the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is among 30 finalists for the 2024 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is one of two institutions in Arizona to be selected as a finalist for this award. The National Medal is the nation’s highest honor, giving to museums and libraries that demonstrate significant impact in their communities. For 30 years, the award has honored institutions that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities.

“The Desert Museum’s selection as a National Medal Finalist is extremely meaningful to our staff, trustees, volunteers and other supporters,” said Executive Director Craig Ivanyi. “It affirms that we matter to the communities we work within. It provides inspiration to deepen and expand regional partnerships that will continue to increase accessibility, enhance mutual benefit and achieve greater mission impact into the future.”

To celebrate this honor, community members are encouraged to share stories, memories, pictures and videos on social media using the hashtags #ShareYourStory and #IMLSmedals and engage with IMLS on X, Facebook and Instagram.

National Medal winners will be announced in late May. Representatives from winning institutions will be honored for their extraordinary contributions during an in-person National Medals Ceremony in Washington, DC this summer.