Arizona Ranks No. 5 Among Most Popular U.S. States to Move

New research reveals the top 10 states that Americans want to move to and relocate from according to Google search data.



At the top of the ranking of states Americans want to move to, Texas emerges as the state with the highest search volume of 21,021.67 queries.

Completing the top five, Arizona garners a search volume of 10,291.67 queries, highlighting its growing popularity as a relocation destination.

Florida, Arizona and New York feature in both top 10 lists of states that Americans want to move to and relocate from rankings.

The team at storage unit comparison site SelfStorage.com wanted to find out which US state people are moving to the most and which state they are moving from the most. To do this, they analyzed a range of keyword phrases related to moving and relocation.

By looking at the number of queries for each state they’ve identified the top destinations that people are flocking to and the states that are experiencing the highest number of people moving away.

Top 10 states Americans want to move to

Ranking State Google Search Volume 1 Texas 21,021.67 2 Florida 18,530 3 California 13,407.5 4 Hawaii 12,525 5 Arizona 10,291.67 6 North Carolina 9,727.5 7 Virginia 9,165.833 8 Tennessee 9,009.167 9 Alaska 8,679.167 10 New York 8,440.833

The table provides insights into the search volume and popularity of different US states as desired destinations for people looking to relocate.

At the top of the ranking, Texas emerges as the state with the highest search volume of 21,021.67 queries. This indicates a significant interest in moving to Texas, potentially driven by its booming cities like Houston, Austin, and Dallas, which offer thriving cultural scenes, business prospects, and a favorable climate.

Florida follows closely behind with a search volume of 18,530 queries, reflecting its popularity as a desirable relocation destination. Known for its sunny weather, beautiful beaches, and retirement-friendly communities, Florida appeals to individuals seeking a warm climate and a relaxed lifestyle.

California secures the third spot with a search volume of 13,407.5 queries. Despite its high cost of living, California remains an attractive choice for many due to its diverse landscapes, thriving tech industry in Silicon Valley, and renowned entertainment and cultural hubs like Los Angeles and San Francisco. The state’s year-round pleasant weather and opportunities for professional growth continue to draw people despite its affordability challenges.

Hawaii captures the fourth position with a search volume of 12,525 queries, indicating its status as a highly sought-after tropical paradise. Known for its breath-taking beaches, lush greenery, and unique island culture, Hawaii is a dream destination for those seeking a laid-back lifestyle and a close connection with nature. Its natural beauty, abundant recreational activities, and warm hospitality make it a popular choice for individuals looking to relocate.

Completing the top five, Arizona garners a search volume of 10,291.67 queries, highlighting its growing popularity as a relocation destination. The state’s diverse geography offers stunning desert landscapes, iconic rock formations, and a mild climate that appeals to retirees, outdoor enthusiasts, and individuals seeking a change of scenery. Arizona’s vibrant cities like Phoenix and Tucson, along with a lower cost of living compared to some neighboring states, contribute to its attractiveness as a place to call home.

States Americans want to relocate in

States Search volume total Population Searches per 100k Florida 33870 22,244,823 152 Utah 4868 3,380,800 144 Idaho 2773 1,939,033 143 Colorado 7657 5,839,926 131 New York 24465 19677151 124 Arizona 8302 7359197 113 South Carolina 5940 5282634 112 Texas 33499 30029572 112 Kansas 3203 2937150 109 Washington 8366 7785786 107

This table provides insights into the states from which people are most interested in relocating, based on search volume data. The search volume figure was determined by analyzing various keywords such as “haulage,” “moving companies,” “packing and unpacking services,” and “professional movers” in each respective state. These keywords reflect the intentions and interests of individuals seeking information about moving services and options.

Florida takes the lead with a search volume of 152 per 100,000 population. This indicates a relatively high level of interest in relocation among Florida residents. Utah closely follows with a search volume of 144 per 100,000 population, suggesting a significant interest in relocation among Utah residents.

Idaho captures the third position with a search volume of 143 per 100,000 population. This indicates a relatively high level of interest in relocation among Idaho residents. Colorado secures the fourth spot with a search volume of 131 per 100,000 population. Despite its popularity as a desirable destination, the data suggests that a notable proportion of Colorado residents are actively considering moving away.

New York ranks fifth with a search volume of 124 per 100,000 population. While New York remains an attractive place to live for many, the data suggests that a considerable number of residents are searching for information about moving out of the state. Factors such as high living costs, traffic congestion, or seeking a change in lifestyle may contribute to this interest in relocation.

Arizona, South Carolina, Texas, Kansas, and Washington also make the list, indicating that residents in these states show a relatively high interest in exploring opportunities to move elsewhere.

A spokesperson SelfStorage.com commented on the analysis “These findings shed light on the dynamic nature of people’s relocation aspirations, revealing the states that capture their imagination as both desirable destinations and departure points.”

They continued, “Whether it’s the allure of new opportunities, a change in lifestyle, or seeking greener pastures, these search patterns provide valuable insights into the evolving preferences and aspirations of individuals when it comes to finding their ideal place to call home.”

SelfStorage.com serves as a comprehensive online platform for individuals and businesses looking for self-storage solutions. The site helps people find and compare various self-storage facilities across the United States.

Ends

Methodology:

The search volume was determined by running a series of keyword phrases through Google Keyword Planner, which included phrases like “Relocate to [state],” “Houses in [state],” and “Move to [state].” These phrases represent the interests and intentions of individuals seeking information about moving to specific states.