Arizona End of Life Care Partnership Teams with Spectrum Healthcare

The Arizona End of Life Care Partnership, a pioneering initiative anchored at United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, has announced a new collaboration with Spectrum Healthcare to elevate the quality of end-of-life care.

This new partnership comes on the heels of the EOLCP partnership with Arizona Complete Health to provide training in advance care planning for healthcare professionals through development and distribution of a comprehensive End-of-Life Care Education Toolkit.

The new EOLCP partnership with Spectrum Healthcare will enable the development of a Workforce Development program, called “The Academy,” focused on training personnel to provide an array of services to clients in home, particularly to individuals in isolated capacities or rural areas that would otherwise have limited access to quality care.

The partnership involves EOLCP’s subject matter experts as Academy trainers on issues including advance care planning, palliative and hospice care, cultural considerations around advance care planning, and caregiver storytelling, training that will also be provided to Spectrum’s “Anywhere Care Team.” The partnership assures that Spectrum’s workforce not only has the accessibility to quality end-of-life care education and resources, but the confidence that issues around death and dying will be talked about openly, honestly, and compassionately.

“As the anchor organization for the Arizona End of Life Care Partnership, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is proud to convene field experts to deliver critical resources to those in need,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “It’s a pleasure to work with such esteemed partners like Spectrum Health to ensure that end-of-life care planning is an essential element of home-based care.”

Of the partnership, Spectrum Healthcare CEO April Rhodes noted, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Arizona End of Life Care, a collaboration that exemplifies our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality care. This union allows us to empower Spectrum Anywhere Care employees and Academy Students with the knowledge, empathy, and communication skills needed to support individuals in discussions regarding the end of life. We strive to make every moment matter, ensuring that our patients and their families find comfort and dignity in their journey. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to compassion and excellence in healthcare.”