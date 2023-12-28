Arizona Bowl, Pachanga Week Kick Off in Tucson

The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl and its fan-driven Pachanga Week kick off Dec. 29 as Tucson prepares for Toledo and Wyoming to face off at Arizona Stadium.

Fan festivities include the Rio Nuevo Downtown Pep Rally and the Arizona Bowl/Barrio Pub Crawl on Dec. 29. The Tailgate Festival is planned for Dec. 30, followed by the Arizona Bowl kickoff at 2:30 p.m.

“The three pillars of why this game even started was to highlight the best of Tucson and Southern Arizona, to create immense economic impact for everybody here, and to create an organization that gives all net proceeds to nonprofits,” bowl founder Ali Farhang told BizTucson earlier this year.

Through the years, the Arizona Bowl has given $5 million to charities throughout Southern Arizona. In 2022, more than $1.4 million was given out to local charities by the Arizona Bowl giving back 100 percent of the net proceeds and by Barstool Sports.

For more Information on the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, visit https://thearizonabowl.com/game/.