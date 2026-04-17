Arizona Board of Regents Approves Tommy Lloyd Contract Extension

By Logan Burtch-Buus, University Communications

On the heels of the winningest season in program history, the Arizona Board of Regents on Thursday approved a contract extension for University of Arizona men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd.

The Arizona Board of Regents held its meeting at the Paul & Alice Baker Center For Public Media.Mike Christy/Arizona Athletics

Held at the recently completed Paul & Alice Baker Center for Public Media, the new home of Arizona Public Media, the board meeting highlighted the U of A’s focus on excellence and impact, from national prominence in athletics to advancing national security and launching new academic programs aligned with workforce and societal needs.

“Coach Lloyd has been an invaluable leader who has built one of the best teams in the nation,” said President Suresh Garimella. “It is clear that Arizona Basketball is very meaningful to the communities we serve. Under Coach Lloyd’s leadership, our Wildcat student-athletes have represented not just the U of A, but our entire state, on the national stage, inspiring all of us with heart and determination. We’re pleased ABOR has approved his contract extension.”

Since taking over the program in 2021, Lloyd’s Wildcats have earned three conference regular-season titles, reached four conference championship games (winning three), and advanced to the Sweet 16 in four of five seasons. Lloyd has amassed a record of 148-35, the most wins in NCAA history for a head coach in their first five years. For the 2025-26 season, he was named the Naismith College Coach of the Year for leading the team to its first Final Four appearance since 2001, winning the Big 12 regular season and tournament championships and finishing with a historic overall record of 36-3.

Lloyd’s new contract will continue his leadership of the program through the 2031 season.

The men’s basketball team was also recognized by the Arizona state legislature and Governor Katie Hobbs on April 9, when the Governor’s Office, Arizona House and Senate proclaimed it “Arizona Wildcats Day” in honor of the team’s accomplishments.



New academic programs and national security needs

The regents also approved a pair of new academic programs at the U of A and received updates about an initiative strengthening the long-standing partnership between Arizona’s public universities and the federal government.

The latest project in the initiative will enhance Fort Huachuca’s ability to prepare for modern electromagnetic, cyber and aerospace threats by developing a realistic, simulation-driven testing environment known as an “EMS Berm” that supports intelligence and cyberwarfare training for the base, as well as the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence. The project is supported by the University of Arizona Kyl Institute for National Security and a $300,000 grant from the Board of Regents. That work will be complemented by the newly established Department of Intelligence Operations within the College of Engineering, which will enroll students in undergraduate and certificate programs.

The regents also approved The Center for One Health Innovation and Practice, which will operate within the Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health to address critical needs and gaps not met by any single department. The center will focus on intersections of human, animal and environmental health by developing interdisciplinary research groups, engaging undergraduate, graduate and professional students in collaborative research. It will also provide internships, assistantships and other experiential learning opportunities, as well as workshops, symposiums and community-based projects.

Pictured above from left – University of Arizona President Suresh Garimella, R. Ken Coit Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois, men's basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd, Evan Nelson and Anthony Dell'Orso attend the Arizona Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, April 16. Lloyd's new contract will continue his leadership of the program through the 2031 season. Photo by Mike Christy/Arizona Athletics