Angel Charity for Children Names UArizona Steele Children’s Research Center its 2023 Beneficiary

Angel Charity for Children, Inc. has announced that it has selected the Steele Children’s Research Center as the recipient for its 2023 major fundraising campaign.

Angel Charity will launch fundraising efforts to raise $800,000 this year to fund the demo and renovation of five laboratories and one research office space for genetic research at Steele, in order to provide state-of-the-art genomic testing for children in Pima County.

Steele Children’s Research Center, led by the renowned Dr. Fayez Ghishan, is the research arm of the UArizona Department of Pediatrics and one of the prestigious Centers of Excellence. The center’s researchers and physician-scientists conduct research in autism, autoimmune disorders, cancer, blood diseases, Type 1 diabetes, GI disorders and lung disease.

Ranked in the top 20% of pediatric research institutes at college of medicine, Steele has attracted more than 80 faculty members and grant support in excess of $150 million from the NIH and other federal institutions.

Angel Charity for Children, Inc. is an organization of women and men who believe that together with many generous donors in the community, they can make a difference in the lives of the children in Pima County. Since 1983, Angel Charity has raised over $31 million to fund more than 129 different local children’s organizations.

These dollars have been used to construct new buildings, renovate and expand old ones, fund scientific research, retire mortgages and support much-needed programs. More than 1 million children have benefited from the services that Angel Charity and its donors have funded over the years.