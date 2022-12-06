The Leo Kent Hotel to Open at Iconic One South Church

Opwest Partners, a Scottsdale-based investment and development firm, has partnered with Iridius Capital to open Tucson’s first soft-branded lifestyle hotel inside the iconic One South Church building in early 2023. The first nine floors of the building are currently being renovated into The Leo Kent, a Marriott Tribute Portfolio Hotel, while the upper floors of the tower have been upgraded and will continue to function as office space. The repositioning from office to hotel at One South Church is one of only a few high-rise adaptive reuse conversions that have been executed in the state of Arizona.

“One South Church is truly a mixed-use project, consisting of a boutique hotel with a restaurant, office space and the adjacent residential apartments within the same campus,” said Tyler Kent, founder and managing principal of Opwest Partners. “As the tallest and most recognizable structure in Tucson, we want this building to be a center of gravity for downtown. The Leo Kent will be a place where you can stay, relax, play and escape the daily grind, with a fun yet sophisticated vibe. The area has an undeniable energy and our goal is to create a new lifestyle destination for downtown Tucson that doesn’t currently exist in the market.”

In addition to 145 rooms, a fitness center and function hall, guests and passersby will have access to the St. Cruz, a casual dining restaurant that offers to-go options, along with an elevated bar and lounge. The Leo Kent is located steps away from the SunLink Modern Streetcar Route, connecting guests to the rest of Downtown Tucson and the University of Arizona. Other nearby attractions include the Arizona State Museum, Fox Theatre, and numerous retail stores, bars and restaurants.

“This project wouldn’t have been possible without the help and support from the Rio Nuevo District Board and the City of Tucson,” said Kent. “We are excited to bring this vision to life, to execute a project that will generate significant long-term economic impact for the City of Tucson.”

“The Leo Kent, a Marriott Tribute Portfolio Hotel, represents another major investment in downtown Tucson’s infrastructure,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “The opening of the Leo Kent means new jobs, an increase in hotel capacity, and the potential for a greater economic impact across our restaurant, retail, and entertainment sectors. Hospitality and leisure jobs have already returned to pre-pandemic levels, and this is great news as we prepare for 2023.”

The project is also part of the Rio Nuevo District Project, and is exemplary of Rio Nuevo’s greater mission to stimulate growth and re-energize Tucson into a vibrant hotspot for tourists and residents alike.

Named in honor of Tyler Kent’s grandfather, The Leo Kent is scheduled to open its doors to guests in early 2023.