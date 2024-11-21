Salad & Go Founders Launch New Angie’s Food Concepts in Tucson

Tony and Roushan Christofellis, husband-and-wife team and founders of Salad and Go, sold their interests in 2021, and started a new endeavor, Angie’s Food Concepts, again changing the typical norms of a fast-food restaurant industry with their unique business approach.

Known for emphasizing high quality while maintaining affordability, they focus on a self-service model, efficient store design and no-frills packaging that reduces costs to offer luxury foods at lower prices than low quality fast food. Angie’s Lobster, the “Home of the $9.99 Maine Lobster Roll,” and Angie’s Prime Grill’s gourmet grilled-to-order meals on the go, reflect this vision, offering unique foods in a drive-thru format at fast-food prices.

This December, Tucson locals can experience not just one, but both drive-thru concepts. Angie’s Prime Grill opens on Dec. 3 at 2574 N. Campbell Avenue and Angie’s Lobster opens Dec. 13 at 110 S Wilmot Road. Daily hours at both locations are 6am -10pm with breakfast served until 10:30am.