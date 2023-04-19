Mister Car Wash Announces New Breakthrough Titanium 360 Formulation

As the nation’s largest car wash company, Mister Car Wash has introduced Titanium 360, a superior shine and protection formulation that produces a radiant finish and shine, protection and durability, all applied in the car wash tunnel.

Titanium 360 was first introduced in its headquarters marketplace of Tucson and is rolling out across the nation in all markets over the next 18 months.

This scientific breakthrough formulation envelops the entire vehicle, including the underbody, in unprecedented strength and protection from seasonal and weather-related elements, and leaves a mirror-like finish for superior shine.

Its specific highlights include: