The Humane Society of Southern Arizona has announced that Kristin Barney, EdD, has been named CEO of the 80-year-old organization. She will assume her role on May 13.

“We’re thrilled and are looking forward to working with Dr. Barney,” said Robert Garcia, chairperson of the HSSA board of directors. “The 12-member CEO selection committee, which consisted of volunteers, donors, employees, stakeholders inside and outside of the animal welfare community, and board members, conducted a thorough review and due diligence on 90 applicants. Ultimately, both the selection committee and the board were unanimous in the decision to hire Dr. Barney. She is exactly who we need to move HSSA forward.”

Barney recently served in Best Friends Animal Society’s national shelter embed program where she was stationed in Tulsa Animal Welfare for one year. In that time, she worked closely with municipal leaders and community partners to implement nationally recognized best practices to improve animal lifesaving practices. Most recently, she was a senior director of lifesaving programs at Best Friends, working collaboratively with animal welfare professionals across the western United States. From 2014 to 2016, Barney served as the chief of operations at Pima Animal Care Center, one of HSSA’s critical partners.

“I am excited to take on this leadership role,” she said. “Looking at the history of this 80-year-old institution, HSSA is poised to be visionary in how it approaches the important lifesaving work of animal welfare, setting new trends and building collaborative environments to implement national best practices.”

Barney’s extensive experience includes having led teams of 100 animal welfare professionals, overseeing annual budgets of more than $13 million, and directing the care for shelter animal populations upwards of 20,000. She holds an EdD in organizational leadership from Pepperdine University and earned her master’s degree in administration from Northern Arizona University. She specializes in change management where she has strong experience in the animal welfare space and frequently speaks nationally on animal welfare leadership. Dr. Barney also holds a bronze certificate in Racial Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.

A Wisconsin native, Barney has called Tucson home for over 20 years. She recently served on the board of Friends of PACC and was named Tulsan of the Year by the Tulsa World Magazine. She and her husband love hiking with their three dogs and walking their cats in their stroller.