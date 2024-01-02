Father’s Day Council Announces 2024 Honorees

The Father’s Day Council Tucson is proud to announce the Father of The Year Honorees for 2024: Marcel Dabdoub, CMSgt Terry Hemmitt, Tim Medcoff, JV Nyman, Jeff Ronstadt and Jason Wong.

The 28th Annual Father of The Year Awards Gala will take place on Saturday, June 8 at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort.

The Father’s Day Council Tucson all-volunteer executive board comprises leading members of the Tucson community. Each year, it honors individuals whose achievements and values enhance the meaning and status of Father’s Day. In an age when the traditional family unit is taking on renewed focus, Father’s Day Council Tucson seeks to reinforce family values and enhance the role of fathers in our society by honoring men who have mastered the balancing act of career, fatherhood and civic involvement.

All proceeds benefit The University of Arizona’s Steele Children’s Research Center. The Angel Wing for Children with Diabetes at Steele takes care of more than 700 patients with Type 1 diabetes, ranging in age from newborn to 21 and is the only pediatric clinic in Southern Arizona that is completely devoted to children with diabetes and other endocrine disorders.