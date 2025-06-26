Cox Charities Offers $10,000 Grants to Local Nonprofits

Fewer Americans are donating to nonprofits, and some in the philanthropy world are calling it a crisis of generosity. The employees at Cox are stepping up to help fill the gap with $10,000 grants to local Arizona non-profits. Historically, Cox grants have ranged from $2,500 to $10,000.

For nearly 30 years, Cox employees, through Cox Charities, have donated more than $11 million to help the Arizona communities in which they live and work. Last year alone, Cox Charities distributed nearly $700K to local nonprofits. This year, Cox has refreshed its giving pillars to focus on three key areas:

K-12 STEM Education

o Programs that engage students in hands-on STEM learning

o Access to STEM tools, technology, or educational resources

o Support for educators to enhance STEM instruction

Conservation & Sustainability

o Efforts to lower carbon emissions or support clean energy

o Projects that reduce waste and promote recycling

o Initiatives focused on protecting water and natural resources

Food & Housing Insecurity

o Programs that increase access to healthy, nutritious food

o Services that provide safe, stable housing solutions

o Initiatives that support long-term stability for individuals and families

This year’s grant cycle will be open through June 30. Visit Cox Charities to learn about eligibility requirements, limitations, and to apply.

In 2024, Cox employees raised $115,000 for Southern Arizona nonprofits and distributed the funds in the communities where they live and work. This marks the 29th year that Cox has raised funds to help those in need of vital services. Since 1996, Cox Arizona employees have raised more than $11 million and awarded grants to more than 1,900 Arizona nonprofits.