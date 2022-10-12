TuSimple Celebrates Expansion and Grand Opening of New Tucson Facility



TuSimple company leadership, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and local leaders gathered at the company’s Tucson facility Oct. 6 for a grand opening celebration to mark the expansion of TuSimple’s R&D and operations.

TuSimple’s growing Tucson campus will host the company’s expanding workforce and multiple state-of-the-art labs dedicated to developing and testing advancements in electrical engineering, sensor development and mechanical engineering. Among other expansions, the facility will also host a new training lab for test engineers.

“Since first coming to Arizona in 2017, our Tucson facility has been a crucial arm of TuSimple’s operations,” said Xiaodi Hou, co-founder and CEO of TuSimple. “Our first-class team in Tucson has developed and strengthened industry-leading technology that has made significant progress in advancing safe and reliable autonomous trucking – including the world’s first commercial trucking runs on public roads with no driver onboard. We applaud Governor Ducey and the State of Arizona for being tremendous partners in this work that will make our roads safer and strengthen our supply chains. Now, by expanding our operations in Tucson with new high-tech labs and more capacity, we’re one step closer to commercializing autonomous trucking and working towards a safer and environmentally sustainable trucking future.”

“Arizona is the automated vehicle capital of the world, and TuSimple helped drive this innovation to our state,” said Ducey. “This expansion brings hundreds of well-paying, high-tech jobs to Southern Arizona and demonstrates once again that Arizona is the best place in the world to develop and scale advanced mobility technology.”

TuSimple develops the world’s most advanced self-driving technologies, specifically designed for heavy-duty trucks to solve the industry’s most pressing challenges and make freight transportation safer, more efficient, and sustainable. Today, TuSimple runs autonomous freight in Arizona on a daily basis in collaboration with its commercial partners.

TuSimple’s partnership with the state of Arizona and the city of Tucson has been instrumental in creating hundreds of high-paying tech jobs to make the state a hub of innovation.