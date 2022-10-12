RBC Wealth Management’s Tucson Office Donates $33,000 to Youth on Their Own

The staff and advisors of the Tucson office of RBC Wealth Management have made a $33,000 donation to local nonprofit Youth On Their Own, as part of RBC’s Fighting Hunger Month campaign.

This donation will help YOTO further its mission of supporting the high school graduation and continued success of youth experiencing homelessness in the community.

In addition to the monetary donation, RBC employees donated non-perishable food, school supplies and hygiene products for YOTO’s Mini Mall, a space where young people in the YOTO program can come to receive free basic needs items. RBC employees also gave their time to help sort and label Mini Mall items, volunteering a total of 100 hours.

YOTO CEO Elizabeth Slater said, “When our community steps forward to provide support for YOTO youth, it sends a powerful message. The team at RBC went above and beyond – collecting food and hygiene donations, making significant financial contributions and volunteering to sort supplies for our students. YOTO youth see these efforts and know that we have their back. Thank you, RBC, for making a huge difference for Tucson’s youth experiencing homelessness.”

Richard Schaefer, RBC Wealth Management-Tucson senior VP-branch director, said, “On behalf of the Tucson office of RBC Wealth Management, we are proud to support the Fighting Hunger Month campaign and Youth On Their Own. Our support will help YOTO continue providing essential needs in the Mini Mall and show young people experiencing homelessness that our community cares about them.