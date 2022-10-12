Moderne Communities Closes on 14 Acres at Gladden Farms

MODERNE Communities recently closed on its purchase of 14-acres from Gladden Phase II for $4.35 million. The parcel is situated within the Gladden master planned community in Marana, where MODERNE Communities will develop a build-to-rent community – MODERNE at Gladden Farms. Construction is targeted to begin on the gated community of 182 single-family homes for rent in 2023.

The community will include a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units ranging from approximately 839 to 1,565 square feet. The gated community will include 24-hour security, pocket parks, a community fitness center, clubhouse, resort-style pool, barbecue areas and electric car charging stations.

“We are excited to be building a community in Gladden Farms,” said Randy Bury, founder of MODERNE Communities. “The expansion of businesses and new jobs coming from companies like Shamrock, CTI Trucking, Southwest Gas and the new regional headquarters for Roche is prompting a growing demand for housing options in the area.”

Bury added, “It also offers easy access to I-10 within about a 30-minute drive to the U of A and Raytheon in Tucson and to Nikola, Lucid, Kohler and all the new distribution centers being created in Casa Grande.”

Will White of Land Advisors Organization represented MODERNE Communities in the purchase of the 14-acre parcel.

MODERNE Communities has construction underway on two other build-to-rent communities – one near Tucson and one just outside downtown Phoenix in Tolleson. MODERNE at Rocking K will include 224 single-story homes for rent within the Vail master plan. MODERNE at Roosevelt in Tolleson is a gated rental community with 185 homes.

Both projects expect to begin leasing in early 2023.