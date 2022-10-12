Black Rock Coffee Bar to Open 4th Location in Tucson

Black Rock Coffee Bar, known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and popular FUEL®️ energy drinks, accelerates its rapid growth in Arizona with the announcement of its fourth store opening in Tucson.

Located at 6393 East Grant Road, the new Black Rock Store is set to open on Friday, Oct. 14. To celebrate its grand opening, Black Rock Coffee Bar will offer all customers free 16 oz. drinks all day at this location as well as other specials throughout the following week. This is Black Rock’s fourth location in Tucson and 27th in the state.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to provide the Tucson community with fast and friendly service,” said Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “Our baristas set out to make someone’s day better by serving them with grace because you never know what they may be going through that day.”

Incorporating Black Rock’s signature industrial modern design, the new 2,000 square-foot store will feature a large Arizona-themed mural that is designed to connect to the region. Guided by its three principles – coffee, community and connection, the popular coffee chain’s mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Ore., an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion through the west and into the sunbelt with over 100 retail locations, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. This year, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 837th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.