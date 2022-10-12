Arizona Diaper Bank Gets $1.2 Million Grant to Alleviate Need

In partnership with the Wildfire Community Action Agency, the Arizona Diaper Bank announced it is the recipient of the Diaper Distribution Demonstration and Research Pilot grant.

The Office of Community Services within the Administration for Children and Families at the Department of Health and Human Services launched the new Diaper Distribution Demonstration and Research Pilot in September. This program, also known as the Diaper Distribution Pilot, channels new funding to expand existing diaper distribution services, through the robust network of anti-poverty services that OCS already provides through the Community Services Block Grant.

Shannon Roberts, CEO of the Arizona Diaper Bank, said, “this grant will allow us to distribute 3 million more diapers than we normally do. It will also allow us to serve in hard-to-reach areas of the state that we haven’t distributed to. The products will be sent out of our Tucson and Phoenix warehouses to Community Action Agencies all over the state.”

The Diaper Distribution Pilot puts another anti-poverty tool in the hands of Community Action Agencies and their partners, as part of their efforts to provide wraparound services for individuals and families with low incomes. The Diaper Distribution Pilot also connects families to economic mobility services like job training, Early Head Start, housing services, caregiver support, and more.

OCS said it understands that this Diaper Distribution Pilot is about more than just diapers – it is about lifting a real and tangible barrier to health and wellbeing for low-income families, and about connecting those families with other programs that address the conditions and causes of poverty and help them take steps toward self-sufficiency.