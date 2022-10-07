R&A CPAs, one of Southern Arizona’s leading public accounting and business advisory firms, announced today that Adam Foard, CPA, has been promoted to shareholder.

Foard has more than 10 years of experience in tax planning and preparation for businesses and high-net-worth individuals. His focus is in both domestic and international tax. In particular, he assists international businesses regarding entity structure and transaction analysis. He has coordinated multiple offshore compliance submissions and works with international families, in conjunction with legal counsel, regarding family planning and related compliance for offshore assets. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants (ASCPA).

Foard earned his bachelor’s degree from Northern Arizona University and a Master of Accounting degree from the University of Phoenix. He feels deeply connected to the Tucson community and finds ways to give back including serving on the board of the Tucson Children’s Museum and assisting with the sports programs at his alma mater, Sahuaro High School.

“Adam has been an integral member of R&A since joining the firm in 2012. His client service is exemplary. Over his career at R&A he has risen as a leader. Clients rely on his expertise and come to him for guidance on all facets of their business and to achieve their individual financial goals,” said R&A CPAs Managing Partner and shareholder Thomas K. Furrier. “I am very proud to announce his promotion and I look forward to his future contributions to his clients and the R&A team.”

About R&A CPAs

R&A is one of the Southwest’s largest public accounting firms. Since its founding in 1942, R&A has been committed to helping business and individual clients achieve their financial objectives by aligning strategic solutions with their unique goals. Their comprehensive consulting services, depth of experience, and focus on the future have enabled them to be named ‘Best of Accounting’ by ClearlyRated for exceptional client service for two consecutive years, one of just 48 firms across the US to achieve that distinction. R&A also has been recognized by Forbes Magazine as ‘Best of Accounting 2022’ and ‘Best of Tax 2022.’ Domestic and international clients turn to R&A as a trusted partner that provides a strategic approach to tax, audit, and a comprehensive array of accounting services. R&A is committed to providing their clients with the utmost in timely service and responsiveness.